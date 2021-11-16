Image: Finnair
Travel

Finnair Confirms Busan to Helsinki Flights To Begin From Next March

Haps Staff

The long-awaited flights connecting Busan to Europe will begin in late March next year.

Finnair announced that the flight connecting Helsinki and Gimhae International Airport will run three times a week, the first long-distance flight connecting Busan and Europe.

It’s scheduled to take place 2 1/2 years after first being announced and also postponed due to COVID-19.

The flight will use an A350 aircraft and specific flight details, including the schedule and number of flights will be determined early next year after consultations with quarantine authorities and related organizations.

Haps Staff
Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

