Finnair Postpones its Busan-Helsinki Route Again

Haps Staff

Finnair has announced that it is postponing the launch of the highly anticipated Busan to Helsinki flight until July.

Busan’s link to Europe via the Finnair flights was expected to begin in March or April but decided to wait until the peak summer season as it became difficult to attract customers due to the Omicron variant.

Finnair was expected to begin service on the route in March 2020 but it has been postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air Busan, Jeju Air Look to Increase Flights to Saipan

Both Air Busan and Jeju air are looking to add an additional flight to their weekly flights to Saipan.

Both are currently flying one route a week.

With more countries returning to allow travelers, more international flights are expected to return to Gimhae International Airport in the first half of this year.

Haps Staff
