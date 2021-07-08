Finnair Still Hopes For Busan-Helsinki Route to Open

As travel bubble talks are resuming around the world with the opening of travel worldwide, reports are showing that Finnair is still hoping to add Busan to its summer destination list.

While never officially opened due to COVID-19, the long-awaited Helsinki to Busan route is still in the cards as local media said that the airline has been showing a strong will to begin the route as soon as possible.

Finnair also included Busan on its 2021 summer schedule along with a new flight to Tokyo’s Haneda airport, though no exact date when a maiden flight would happen has been announced.

Gimhae International Airport is currently only serving one international per week to Qingdao, China.