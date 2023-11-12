Finnair’s Busan-Helsinki Route Takes a Backseat to Seoul

Finnair has prioritized the addition of flights on the Seoul Incheon to Helsinki route over the new Busan-Helsinki route, which has faced multiple delays due to COVID-19 and geopolitical issues.

The decision was communicated by Finnair Senior Vice President Ole Ober during the airline’s 100th-anniversary meeting in Seoul last week.

Initially planned for March 2020, the Busan to Helsinki route has been on hold due to challenges like the topography around Busan and Russian airpsace issues affecting economic feasibility.

Issues include the need to reduce seats due to Mt. Shineosan near Gimhae runway and increased fuel requirements due to Russian airspace restrictions, making the route less profitable.

Despite ongoing communication with Finnair, launching the Busan route depends on resolving the Russian airspace issue.

Finnair’s focus remains on optimizing the existing Seoul-Helsinki route, and further decisions hinge on operational considerations depends on the Russia-Ukraine war.