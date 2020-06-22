Travel

Finnair’s Busan to Helsinki Flight Postponed Until March 2021

BeFM News

The highly-anticipated as the first direct flight route to Europe, Busan’s Helsinki route has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Finnair announced it has once again postponed the new Busan-Helsinki service to begin in March of next year, following a delay this year from March to late July.

Finnair also plans to restart its suspended Incheon-Helsinki service three times a week starting next month.

As major international flights in the country have been redirected to Incheon International Airport since April, Gimhae Airport has shut down its international flights.

International Flights Delayed Once Again

Air Busan has also announced that it will also delay the opening of international flights from July 1 as previously announced to the end of July.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Travel

Updated: What to Expect at Beaches in Busan When They Open For Summer Operations

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan held the '2020 Beach Operations Meeting' at the City Hall earlier last week ahead of opening more public beaches next month.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Take a Healing Stroll on the Paths Through Daewonsa Valley Road

Haps Staff -
Daewonsa Valley Road, in Sancheong-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do is one of the less explored in Jirisan, but it provides beautiful scenery along its 3.5km trails which start from Yupyeong parking lot in Samjang-myeon to Garangip Elementary School in Yupyeong village.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Four Must-Visit Places to See this Summer

Haps Staff -
Here are four recommended places around Busan to check out this summer.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Gimhae’s Lotte Water Park Opens

Haps Staff -
Gimhae’s Lotte Water Park opened on Saturday for the 2020 summer season.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: The Wetlands of South Korea

Maurice Lineman -
Since 1997, Korea has continued to have wetlands ratified for inclusion to the global list of Ramsar sites, and thereby to uphold its agreement to the Ramsar Convention.
Read more
Local Destinations

Taejongdae’s Popular Hydrangea Festival Has Been Canceled

Haps Staff -
The Taejongdae Hydrangea Festival has been canceled this year. 
Read more

The Latest

17 Best Summer Camping Sites in Gyeongnam Province

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Gyeongnam province has released its top 17 options for campers looking to get away this summer.
Read more

“Sunset Provision for Parks” Expected to Protect Igidae From Development

Busan News BeFM News -
The ‘Sunset Provision for Parks’ taking effect from the 1st of next month is expected to protect Igidae Park from the threat of reckless development.
Read more

Finnair’s Busan to Helsinki Flight Postponed Until March 2021

Travel BeFM News -
The highly-anticipated as the first direct flight route to Europe, Busan’s Helsinki route has been postponed due to COVID-19. 
Read more

Eat Like a Local: 30 Years of Know-how – Eonyang Hanu Yanggopchang

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Having been located around Suyeong intersection area for 30 years, this hanu intestines restaurant has found the optimal recipe by aging the meat for three days.
Read more

Learn to Make Korean Crafts at the Busan Traditional Arts Center

Arts & Culture Dynamic Busan Staff -
The Busan Traditional Arts Center is running a special opportunity for residents to learn about traditional crafts directly from renowned masters of them until November 28. 
Read more

Kim Moon-hwan’s Stunning Goal Gives IPark First Victory of the Season

Busan IPark Tomas Marcantonio -
A stunning long-range strike from Kim Moon-hwan earned Busan IPark their first win of 2020 against bottom side Incheon United on Sunday evening.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
21 ° C
21 °
21 °
77 %
1kmh
1 %
Mon
22 °
Tue
26 °
Wed
23 °
Thu
25 °
Fri
25 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: 30 Years of Know-how – Eonyang Hanu Yanggopchang

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Having been located around Suyeong intersection area for 30 years, this hanu intestines restaurant has found the optimal recipe by aging the meat for three days.
Read more

City of Busan Encouraging Traditional Restaurants to Add Table Dining For Tourists Convenience

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced earlier last week that it will promote a project to change seating arrangements at restaurants.
Read more

Enjoy a Smoked BBQ Event at Gorilla This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Fleischmeisters, Seoul, comes to Gwangalli's Gorilla Brewing Company and will be cooking up some low and slow smoked BBQ: "The Pulled Pork 3-Way".
Read more

White Crow Brewing Tap Takeover at HQ Gwangan This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
On Saturday, June 20th, HQ Gwangan is hosting a tap takeover from Pyeongchang's White Crow Brewing with four of their best beers on draft. 
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea