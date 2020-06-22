Finnair’s Busan to Helsinki Flight Postponed Until March 2021

The highly-anticipated as the first direct flight route to Europe, Busan’s Helsinki route has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Finnair announced it has once again postponed the new Busan-Helsinki service to begin in March of next year, following a delay this year from March to late July.

Finnair also plans to restart its suspended Incheon-Helsinki service three times a week starting next month.

As major international flights in the country have been redirected to Incheon International Airport since April, Gimhae Airport has shut down its international flights.

International Flights Delayed Once Again

Air Busan has also announced that it will also delay the opening of international flights from July 1 as previously announced to the end of July.