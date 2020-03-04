FinnAir’s Busan to Helsinki Route Postponed Until July

The long-awaited flight route that would connect Busan to Europe has been postponed.

Finnair announced yesterday that it will postpone the scheduled flight between Busan and Helsinki until July 2, due to the spread of COVID-19.

The Seoul-Helsinki route will also be temporarily suspended from March 10th to 17th next month.

Finnair was scheduled to operate three times a week from Busan to Helsinki. This was the result of President Moon Jae-in’s visit to Finland in June last year.

Passenger tickets which have already booked in advance will be dealt with by the airline.

Finnair said it would pay attention to customer inquiries, such as contacting individual booking passengers to help them reschedule or help with refunds.

The Seoul route can be changed by the end of June and the Busan route by the end of September.

A full refund is available if you wish to cancel your ticket.

For further inquiries, please contact the Finnair homepage or the Customer Service Department at 02-730-0067.

If purchased through a travel agency, it can be processed through the travel agency.