Finnair’s Flights From Busan to Helsinki May Be Delayed Again Due To Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Haps Staff

The long-awaited flights from Busan to Helsinki on Finnair are once again facing uncertainty due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Delayed for 2 1/2 years, the flights were finally expected to begin on July 2.

However, Finnair has temporarily canceled all reservations for passengers in Busan for July and is not accepting any reservations for the time being.

The problem is due to the flight’s path which flies over Russian airspace, which is currently closed.

If there is no resolution in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the route will have to be postponed again said Kim Dong-hwan, head of Finnair’s Korea branch.

Finnair had to cancel its Incheon to Helsinki flights on February 27th but resumed the flights on the 10th of March.

The flights were able to resume because of the high cargo demand which makes taking detours sustainable, but that is not the case for Busan, as the weight of the aircraft needs to be lighter due to the runway conditions at Gimhae International Airport.

Finnair’s position is that the flights will begin in July if the conflict is over or if Russian airspace is opened.

Haps Staff
