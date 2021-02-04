Finnish Ambassador to Korea Pekka Metso Visits Busan For Discussions with Mayor Lee

Busan Mayor Lee Byung-jin met with the Finnish Ambassador to Korea, Pekka Metso, who visited Busan at 11:10 am on the 4th.

Finland’s new Ambassador was appointed last September, and it is the first time that Busan has officially visited a metropolitan government after taking office.

Mayor Lee Byeong-jin met with the Finnish Ambassador expressing his gratitude for visiting Busan city first despite the difficult situation due to COVID-19, and urged the new honorary consul of Finland in Busan to serve as a bridge between Busan and Finland.

The Finnish embassy in Korea also requested active cooperation so that the new service of direct flights between Busan and Helsinki, which has been postponed several times due to COVID-19, can be made soon.

The direct flight to Helsinki not only means that it is the first direct route to Europe among regional airports, but it is also expected that the convenience of use for citizens and business passengers in the Southeast region will be greatly improved, and in particular, it will be the foundation to revitalize the tourism industry in Busan.

“I hope that the world will overcome the pandemic situation as soon as possible, and the two cities will have a wide range of cooperation and exchanges in various fields such as tourism, economy, and IT, based in Busan and Helsinki, the representative city of Northern Europe,” said Busan’s mayor Lee Byung-jin.

In response, Finnish Ambassador Metso said, “It is expected that Finland and Korea, which are IT powerhouses, will be able to cooperate in research and development, innovation solutions, ports, and education. Since many are participating, we ask for the special interest and support of Busan City.”

In particular, he said, “The case of education innovation in Finland is highly evaluated worldwide, and there are already cases of cooperation in Korea, so we look forward to cooperating with Busan on the related teacher/educational field.”

Busan Mayor Lee Byung-jin additionally requested that the Finnish Embassy in Korea send a lot of interest and support at an important time when hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo.

Busan City officials visited Helsinki during its tour of three European cities in 2019, and set a bridgehead for exchange and cooperation between the two cities through discussions on opening a new route between Busan and Helsinki and sharing know-how policies for young startups.