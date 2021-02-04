Image: City of Busan
News

Finnish Ambassador to Korea Pekka Metso Visits Busan For Discussions with Mayor Lee

Haps Staff

Busan Mayor Lee Byung-jin met with the Finnish Ambassador to Korea, Pekka Metso, who visited Busan at 11:10 am on the 4th.

Finland’s new Ambassador was appointed last September, and it is the first time that Busan has officially visited a metropolitan government after taking office.

Mayor Lee Byeong-jin met with the Finnish Ambassador expressing his gratitude for visiting Busan city first despite the difficult situation due to COVID-19, and urged the new honorary consul of Finland in Busan to serve as a bridge between Busan and Finland.

The Finnish embassy in Korea also requested active cooperation so that the new service of direct flights between Busan and Helsinki, which has been postponed several times due to COVID-19, can be made soon.

The direct flight to Helsinki not only means that it is the first direct route to Europe among regional airports, but it is also expected that the convenience of use for citizens and business passengers in the Southeast region will be greatly improved, and in particular, it will be the foundation to revitalize the tourism industry in Busan.

“I hope that the world will overcome the pandemic situation as soon as possible, and the two cities will have a wide range of cooperation and exchanges in various fields such as tourism, economy, and IT, based in Busan and Helsinki, the representative city of Northern Europe,” said Busan’s mayor Lee Byung-jin.

In response, Finnish Ambassador Metso said, “It is expected that Finland and Korea, which are IT powerhouses, will be able to cooperate in research and development, innovation solutions, ports, and education. Since many are participating, we ask for the special interest and support of Busan City.”

In particular, he said, “The case of education innovation in Finland is highly evaluated worldwide, and there are already cases of cooperation in Korea, so we look forward to cooperating with Busan on the related teacher/educational field.”

Busan Mayor Lee Byung-jin additionally requested that the Finnish Embassy in Korea send a lot of interest and support at an important time when hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo.

Busan City officials visited Helsinki during its tour of three European cities in 2019, and set a bridgehead for exchange and cooperation between the two cities through discussions on opening a new route between Busan and Helsinki and sharing know-how policies for young startups.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Two Busan Police Officers Fired For Drinking and Driving

BeFM News -
Two officers from the Busan Police Agency have been caught for drunk driving and removed from their post.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Man Sentenced to 8 Months Prison and Fined for Using Drones to Film Inside High-Rise Apartments in Suyeong-gu

Haps Staff -
Two men who secretly used drones to film inside high-rise apartments in Suyeong-gu were sentenced to prison and fined respectively.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Launches COVID-19 Active Monitor AI Care Call Service

Haps Staff -
Starting yesterday, the city of Busan will cooperate with Naver to manage active monitoring of COVID-19 using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
Read more
Busan News

Current Social Distancing Measures Extended Two More Weeks

Haps Staff -
Acting Busan Mayor Byeong-jin Lee announced that the current Level 2 social distancing measures will be extended from today until February 14th.
Read more
Busan News

Lee Byung-jin Takes Over as Busan’s Acting Mayor

BeFM News -
Lee Byung-jin, the former head of the Busan City Planning and Management Office, took office today as the new acting mayor of Busan. 
Read more
Busan News

Byeon Seong-wan Declares Run For Busan City Mayor

BeFM News -
Former Busan Acting Mayor Byun Seong-wan has officially declared a run for the Busan Mayoral by-election yesterday.
Read more

The Latest

Korea Destinations: N Seoul Tower

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
One of Seoul's most iconic landmarks, N Seoul Tower is located on Namsan Mountain and provides stunning views of the capital.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

Locally-based Start-up “Area6” Opens Today

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
A locally-based start-up culture platform that features local products made in Busan will open today in Yeongdo-gu.
Read more

이병진 시장 권한대행, 뻬까 메쪼 주한 핀란드 대사 접견

문화 Haps Staff -
이병진 부산시장 권한대행은 4일)오전 11시 10분 부산시를 방문한 뻬까 메쪼(Pekka Metso) 주한 핀란드 대사를 접견했다.
Read more

The Revolution Is Urban

Events Haps Staff -
Artists Kim Seongyoul, Kim Yoojin & Kim Byungchan, Ahn Yongdae, Yeo Changho, Lee Wonyoung, Won Hosung, Woo Shinkoo, Lee Kichul, Lee Sungho, and Pyo Eungseok feature at this exhibition which lasts through April 11, 2021.
Read more

McQueen’s Offering a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for Two

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Located on the top floor of the Ananti Hilton hotel, McQueen’s Lounge features panoramic sea views and a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for two.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
1 ° C
1 °
1 °
37 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Thu
3 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
5 °

Dine & Drink

McQueen’s Offering a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for Two

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Located on the top floor of the Ananti Hilton hotel, McQueen’s Lounge features panoramic sea views and a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for two.
Read more

Johnny Rockets February Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

McDonald’s Korea Offering Up Two New Meat Chili Burgers

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's Korea has introduced two new chili burgers to its menu.
Read more

HQ Dishes Out its Delicious “Smoked Pork Cuban” For its February Special

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli will offer its mouthwatering "Smoked Pork Cuban" for its monthly special this February.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 