Fire Department Warns of Peak Activity for Bee Stings in Summer

By Haps Staff

Over 100 bee sting incidents occur annually in Busan, prompting the fire department to issue a warning about heightened bee activity in July and August.

In Busan, approximately 5,000 bee nest removals are reported each year.

The Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters revealed that there were 384 wasp sting incidents over the past three years, with 122 cases in 2021, 159 in 2022, and 103 in 2023.

The number of wasp removal requests was 5,869 in 2021, 5,190 in 2022, and 4,811 in 2023.

The fire department emphasizes caution as wasps are most active during July and August.

Recently, local media reported a teacher and students were stung by wasps at a bus stop near a middle school in Yongho-dong. The teacher in his 30s and seven students suffered stings on their arms and hands and required hospital treatment.

Wasp stings can cause swelling, pain, and itching. Severe reactions may include pale complexion, cold sweats, vomiting, and breathing difficulties.

Anaphylactic shock, which can be fatal, is a risk for those with bee allergies. If stung, remove the stinger by rubbing the skin with a plastic card, wash the area with running water, and apply a cold compress.

For severe symptoms, call 119 or visit the emergency room immediately.

To avoid bee stings, minimize movement if bees are nearby, cover your head and neck, and move away while keeping a low posture and void swinging your arms or removing clothes to ward off bees.

A fire department official advised, “Bees breed more in the summer, leading to increased incidents. To prevent stings, avoid using perfumes or sprays and wearing dark-colored clothing.”

