Firefighters Called to Remove Icicles Around the City

As Busan’s real-feel temperature dropped to -13’C Celsius yesterday after earlier rains the day before, icicles began forming around the city causing firefighters to deal with the problem.

Despite Busan’s generally milder climate, a massive 60-centimeter-long icicle formed on an apartment wall in Jaesong-dong, Haeundae-gu.

Firefighters were summoned to remove the icicle, due to the potential danger to pedestrians.

The Busan Fire Department received multiple reports of dangerous icicles across the city on building exteriors, tunnels, and underpasses.

The strong cold is attributed to the Arctic cold wave, causing a direct inflow of cold air as the continental high pressure expands.

The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts continued freezing weather until the weekend.