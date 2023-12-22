Image: Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters
Busan News

Firefighters Called to Remove Icicles Around the City

By Haps Staff

As Busan’s real-feel temperature dropped to -13’C Celsius yesterday after earlier rains the day before, icicles began forming around the city causing firefighters to deal with the problem.

Despite Busan’s generally milder climate, a massive 60-centimeter-long icicle formed on an apartment wall in Jaesong-dong, Haeundae-gu.

Firefighters were summoned to remove the icicle, due to the potential danger to pedestrians.

The Busan Fire Department received multiple reports of dangerous icicles across the city on building exteriors, tunnels, and underpasses.

The strong cold is attributed to the Arctic cold wave, causing a direct inflow of cold air as the continental high pressure expands.

The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts continued freezing weather until the weekend.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Seomyeon’s Dongbo Plaza Ranked Tops in Land Price in Busan

Some Busan City Tour Bus Routes Suspended Due to Lack of Drivers

Fishing Banned at Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches

How to Get a Free XBB.1.5 COVID-19 Shot in Busan

2,000 Tetrapods to be Added at Songdo Beach

Cold Wave Advisory in Effect in Busan, Ulsan and Gyeongam

The Latest

Nationwide First New Year’s Sunrise Forecast Time in Korea

The Restaurants and Lounge at Park Hyatt Busan Present a “Christmas Special Menu”

Seomyeon’s Dongbo Plaza Ranked Tops in Land Price in Busan

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Christmas Concert and Making Event at City Hall

Which Areas in Ulsan Experience the Highest Bicycle Traffic?

Busan
clear sky
-5 ° C
-5 °
-5 °
33 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Fri
-3 °
Sat
3 °
Sun
5 °
Mon
6 °
Tue
7 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 