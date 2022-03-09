Fires on Ahopsan 99% Extinguished

Most of the fires from Ahopsan Mountain in Geumjeong-gu have been extinguished.

According to the Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters, the fire controlled rate as of today is 99%. No smoke or embers have been found since 9:40 pm last night.

Meanwhile, there have been concerns that the fire started by accident from a hiker.

Police and the Korea Forest Service said that they could not find any traces of arson at the area that the fire started from but are investigating possibilities that a cigarette or a hiker may have caused it by accident.

Authorities are also analyzing surrounding CCTVs and dashcams of buses passing by that day.

After the fire broke out for the first time on the 2nd, Ahopsan Mountain had more than 90% of its fire extinguished. But the fire has since reignited repeatedly due to dry weather.