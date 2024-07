The 2024 Busan Sea Festival’s “Many” Fireworks Show has been rescheduled to July 28th due to a strong wind warning.

The fireworks, initially planned for July 26th at 8 p.m., will now take place on July 28th at 8:30 p.m. at Dadaepo Beach.

Despite the storm warning, other events such as the Night Pool Party, Dadaepo Beach Pojangmacha, and the Hanbada Festival for people with disabilities will proceed as scheduled.

The fireworks show will follow the One Fork Rock (Joy) concert on July 28th.