Fireworks Show for Busan World Expo 2030 to be Held April 6

The ‘2030 Busan World Expo Invitational Fireworks Show’ will be held at Gwangalli Beach from 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm on April 6, expressing its fervent desire and will to host the 2030 World Expo Busan.

This event is planned as an event to show the excellence of the city of Busan and its ability to host large-scale events as part of the expo attraction boom in line with the on-site inspection schedule of the BIE inspection team.

It is prepared to showcase the differentiation from the host competition. As many citizens are expected to visit the event, it is expected to play a big role in spreading publicity.

Unlike the ‘Busan Fireworks Festival’, which has been staged in three locations in Gwangalli, Haeundae, and Nam-gu, the ‘2030 Busan World Expo Kindergarten Fireworks Show’ is only held at Gwangalli Beach.

It has strategies such as video narration, a super-large fireworks finale that can only be seen in Busan and a fireworks performance with large letters in Busan at the 2030 Expo, and a multimedia fireworks display that combines lights and fireworks on Gwangan Bridge and a multimedia system.

The program will be held in the order of the pre-event fireworks talk show, a congratulatory performance, a countdown, and the main event.

The ‘Fireworks Talk Show’ from 7:30 p.m. to 8:10 p.m., announces the start of the festival and introduces expo-related episodes and other stories from citizens through publicity for the expo in the form of a radio using the speakers in the hall, and story contest to build consensus on attracting people.

The ‘congratulatory performance’ from 8:10 p.m. to 8:25 p.m. will be performed by the band ‘Cardi’, the public relations ambassador for the Busan World Expo,.adds to the heat in the venue before the fireworks show, and the ‘Countdown’ from 8:25 to 8:30 p.m. is held to show the aspirations of hosting the Expo by representing Busan as the last venue in 2030 along with previous expo venues.

The main event, the ‘Fireworks Show’ from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. will be a large-scale fireworks display for about 30 minutes.

Starting with Niagara Falls, the representative fireworks display with the background of Gwangan Bridge, they plan to host the large-scale fireworks production and narration that can only be seen in Busan, and show the charm of Busan to the due diligence team.

The city will implement traffic control from April 2 to facilitate the festival.

From April 2nd to April 7th, the Gwangan Bridge lanes are controlled for the installation and removal of structures, lighting, and lighting, and on April 6th, the day of the event, the upper part of the Gwangandaegyo Bridge toward Nam-gu will be closed from 3:30 p.m.

The lower part toward Haeundae will be controlled from 6:30 p.m., and the area around the Gwangalli event site will also be controlled by section. However, since it is held on a weekday, they plan to actively guide the use of public transportation and are implementing a vehicle rotation two-day system.