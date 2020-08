During the first 100 days ‘Safe Speed 5030’ was implemented in Busan, there was a dramatic decrease in traffic accident deaths with minimal contributions to traffic congestion.

‘Safe speed 5030’ is a policy that limits vehicle speed to 50 km/h on major roads in the city and 30 km/h on other roads.

According to Busan police, from May to August, the city saw 25 traffic accident deaths, or a 38% decrease compared to the previous year, and 12 pedestrian deaths, or a 43% on-year decrease.