Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

First 2023 Busan International Performing Arts Market Deemed a Success

By Haps Staff

The “2023 Busan International Performing Arts Market (BPAM)” recently concluded, drawing significant attention and participation from both art officials and the public.

The event, held from October 13 to October 16 at various locations across Busan, featured an array of performances, totaling over 92 diverse works from home and abroad.

The market’s unique and innovative approach garnered praise, positioning itself as a potential global performance distribution platform.

The event’s highlights included an opening ceremony attended by 300 individuals, an omnibus performance presentation showcasing a variety of genres, and a network program facilitating one-on-one meetings between 76 art organizations.

BPAM succeeded in securing invitations for domestic performances at prominent international events, such as the Sinar Biennale.

A key feature of the event was the “BPAM TALK,” a platform that facilitated discussions among 150 global representatives, emphasizing the importance of fostering cooperative relationships within the performing arts ecosystem.

Additionally, BPAM BOX served as a valuable space for showcasing performance content and promoting networking opportunities, with approximately 900 participants, including performance industry officials and citizens, actively engaging in the event’s offerings.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

2023 Busan Choral Festival & Competition Begins Today

What’s On in Busan: October 16 – October 22

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Dongnae Eupseong History Festival Begins October 13

Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum Annex to Hold its October Monthly Show Program

Busan Arts Festival Underway

The Latest

Suyeong-gu Wins Presidential Prize of the ‘2023 Republic of Korea City Award’

Illuwa Job Festival

세계의 공연시장 첫 도전! 「2023 부산국제공연예술마켓(BPAM)」 성황리 폐막

Busan’s New KBL Team Considered Title Contenders

Inaugural Tongyeong Sanyang Island Sunset Cultural Festival to Run October 28

Les Miserables Shows Underway in Busan

Busan
clear sky
17.3 ° C
17.3 °
17.3 °
42 %
1.2kmh
0 %
Tue
17 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
17 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 