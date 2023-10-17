First 2023 Busan International Performing Arts Market Deemed a Success

The “2023 Busan International Performing Arts Market (BPAM)” recently concluded, drawing significant attention and participation from both art officials and the public.

The event, held from October 13 to October 16 at various locations across Busan, featured an array of performances, totaling over 92 diverse works from home and abroad.

The market’s unique and innovative approach garnered praise, positioning itself as a potential global performance distribution platform.

The event’s highlights included an opening ceremony attended by 300 individuals, an omnibus performance presentation showcasing a variety of genres, and a network program facilitating one-on-one meetings between 76 art organizations.

BPAM succeeded in securing invitations for domestic performances at prominent international events, such as the Sinar Biennale.

A key feature of the event was the “BPAM TALK,” a platform that facilitated discussions among 150 global representatives, emphasizing the importance of fostering cooperative relationships within the performing arts ecosystem.

Additionally, BPAM BOX served as a valuable space for showcasing performance content and promoting networking opportunities, with approximately 900 participants, including performance industry officials and citizens, actively engaging in the event’s offerings.