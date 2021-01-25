First Animal Companion Playground to be Built at North Port Campsite

The city’s first animal companion playground is to be built on the site of the North Port campsite.

The Busan Port Authority announced last week that it will change the “North Port Healing Campsite With Sea View” into a place that allows pets to enjoy a playground with their owners.

The site has increased to 39 camping spaces, up from 24 earlier last year, and the number of shower facilities and toilets has doubled.

They will model the pet companion area after the Geomma Mountain Recreational Forest which is run by the National Forest Service in Yeongyang-gun, Gyeongsangbuk-do.

While many campsites already accept animals, it will be the first in the city that has an accompanying playground for pets.

The opening date will be announced in the future taking into account the adjustments of social distancing levels according to Gang Seong-min, head of the Busan Port Authority New Deal Division.