Lifestyle

First Animal Companion Playground to be Built at North Port Campsite

Haps Staff

The city’s first animal companion playground is to be built on the site of the North Port campsite.

The Busan Port Authority announced last week that it will change the “North Port Healing Campsite With Sea View” into a place that allows pets to enjoy a playground with their owners.

The site has increased to 39 camping spaces, up from 24 earlier last year, and the number of shower facilities and toilets has doubled.

They will model the pet companion area after the Geomma Mountain Recreational Forest which is run by the National Forest Service in Yeongyang-gun, Gyeongsangbuk-do.

Geomma National Recreation Forest/Image: National Forest Service

While many campsites already accept animals, it will be the first in the city that has an accompanying playground for pets.

The opening date will be announced in the future taking into account the adjustments of social distancing levels according to Gang Seong-min, head of the Busan Port Authority New Deal Division.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Current Social Distancing Rules (Level 2.5) in Busan

Busan City News -
The 2.5 social distancing level, including additional enhanced quarantine measures for the Busan area, has been extended until Sunday, January 31, 2021.
Read more
Lifestyle

The 2021 All Digital Consumer Electronics Show — CES Trends and Take-aways

Don Southerton -
Surveying the CES Show’s exhibitors and media coverage three trends stand out.
Read more
Business Spotlight

International School of Koje Students Scale the School Walls

International School of Koje -
This week, our intrepid middle school students literally went over the top when they completed their latest challenge for the new entry point; abseiling from the top of the school campus.
Read more
Health, Fitness & Beauty

City Looks to Improve Navigation of Galmet-gil Walking Trails

BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced it will produce a 'Tourist Passport' to help tourists better navigate around the hiking and walking trails of Galmet-gil.
Read more
Lifestyle

Where to Get a Free COVID-19 Test in Busan

Haps Staff -
For those looking to get tested for coronavirus, free anonymous COVID-19 testing is available to all citizens regardless of epidemiological connection or symptoms at temporary COVID-19 screening stations around the city.
Read more
Lifestyle

New Survey Shows Foreigners Living in Busan Feel That Discrimination Has Intensified

Haps Staff -
A new survey released by the Busan Women's and Family Development Institute revealed that 35.5% of foreign residents living in the city feel that discrimination and prejudice have intensified since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

The Latest

Busan Wedding Fair Held This Weekend at BEXCO

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
One of the city's biggest wedding events of the year returns this weekend at BEXCO.
Read more

33,857 Cars Added on Busan’s Streets Last Year

Busan News Haps Staff -
The number of cars on Busan's streets increased by 33,857 in 2020.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Geochang Changpowon Gardens

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Geochang Changpowon Gardens in Gyeongsangnam-do has been registered as the first local garden in the province.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Step into the Land of Smiles at Thaibin in Oncheon-dong

Dine & Drink Cindy Choi -
Located about 590 meters from Exit 5 of Myeongryun subway station, Thaibin's large, beautiful exterior invites you into their modern two-story interior filled with greenery and unique decorations while the outside terrace has bungalows for a more intimate dining experience.
Read more

First Animal Companion Playground to be Built at North Port Campsite

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The city's first animal companion playground is to be built on the site of the North Port campsite.
Read more

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Busan
light rain
7 ° C
7 °
7 °
76 %
3.6kmh
75 %
Tue
9 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
-0 °
Sat
3 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Step into the Land of Smiles at Thaibin in Oncheon-dong

Dine & Drink Cindy Choi -
Located about 590 meters from Exit 5 of Myeongryun subway station, Thaibin's large, beautiful exterior invites you into their modern two-story interior filled with greenery and unique decorations while the outside terrace has bungalows for a more intimate dining experience.
Read more

Kongnamul Gukbap Touted as a Great Hangover Cure by Nat’l Geographic UK

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Kongnamul gukbap, a traditional bean sprout soup served with rice, has been named as one of the top "hangover cures" by National Geographic UK.
Read more

City of Busan to do Special Inspection of 2,939 Cafeterias Citywide

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that it will conduct a special inspection from the 22nd to the 29th at cafeterias to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Read more

Enjoy a Cup of Coffee at the World’s Highest Starbucks Located in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
For those looking to enjoy their coffee in a unique atmosphere, you can enjoy it at the world's highest Starbucks located in Haeundae.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 