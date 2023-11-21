First Bed Bugs Case Found in Busan

According to reports from Saha-gu, a report of bed bugs in an apartment in the district was filed last week, on the 14th. This is the first time bed bugs have been discovered in Busan.

The Korea Pest Control Association has verified the photos submitted by the residents, confirming a bed bug infestation.

It’s reported that since mid-last month, bed bugs appeared in this house, biting the residents’ arms and legs, but the residents did not report it after conducting self-pest control.

The district office plans to build a bedbug control system using contingency funds.