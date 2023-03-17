First Citizen Sharing Market of This Year Opens Today

The 2023 Citizen Sharing Market will open today from 10 am to 4 pm in the area of ​​Sunken Square in Song Sang-hyeon Square.

Even during the COVID-19 period, the city, which was the only one in the country to operate a sharing market, will open a sharing market for the first time in the country this year.

The Citizen Sharing Market was first opened in 2003 to prevent resource waste through reuse and to realize the value of environmental protection and sharing. This year marks its 21st year, and it has served as an opportunity to publicize the meaningful value of resource recycling as it has been recognized as an opportunity for citizens to directly participate in sharing.

This event is hosted by Eco Sister, and citizens, social enterprises, and non-profit organizations participate to sell recyclable household items such as clothes, bags, and books, and exchange waste batteries and paper packs to develop a habit of separate disposal in daily life.

In addition, a children’s market where children directly participate in sales was operated to provide a place to experience environmental protection practices and economic activities. Education on separate discharge for children, various making experiences using discarded items, and environmental protection campaigns will be held to inform future generations of the value of the environment through colorful events.

Lee Geun-hee, head of the Environmental Water Policy Department of Busan City, said, “We will continue to make efforts so that the Citizen Sharing Market, which celebrates its 21st anniversary this year, can more actively approach the daily life of citizens. Starting this year, the Gu/Gun Flea Market Pilot Project will be operated in Suyeong-gu and Geumjeong-gu. I hope you can feel the joy of reuse and the happiness of sharing through this.”

18,500 people from 571 teams of individuals and groups participated in the ‘2022 Citizen Participation Sharing Market’ held six times last year, and a total of 7,219 items were sold and reused. All of the 2,573,000 won in sales revenue raised through voluntary donations from participants was donated to a support project for the self-reliance of 50 senior citizens living alone and grandparents’ families.