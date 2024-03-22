First Citizen Sharing Marketplace of the Year to Take Place Today

Song Sang-hyeon Square will host a variety of activities ranging from clothing, bags, books, and household goods recycling to sales today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Citizen Sharing Marketplace, an initiative pioneered since 2003, aims to curtail waste by fostering a culture of resource reuse and environmental consciousness among citizens.

Citizens are encouraged to actively participate in the exchange of recycled goods, thus underscoring the significance of resource recycling firsthand.

This year’s event boasts a diverse range of offerings, including recycling opportunities for clothing, bags, books, and other essential items, overseen by Sister Eco.

Furthermore, an initiative to exchange used batteries for new ones is underway, aimed at instilling the habit of proper waste disposal in our daily lives.

Children are invited to partake in the marketplace, where they can engage in hands-on economic and environmental activities, including their own marketplace stalls and educational sessions on waste separation.

This year will feature crafting experiences for children using discarded materials, alongside an environmental protection campaign aimed at instilling environmental values in the younger generation.

The Citizen Sharing Marketplace is set to expand its reach with the launch of the “District/County Free Market Pilot Project” in Yeongdo-gu, Nam-gu, Geumjeong-gu, and Suyeong-gu, as part of the city’s broader environmental policy.