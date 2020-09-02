First Coronavirus Patient Dies in Busan

An elderly woman in her 80s who had passed away after battling chronic disease has also tested positive for COVID-19.

It is the first such case of finding a deceased patient with COVID-19 in Busan.

Known to have suffered from chronic illness, the patient lost consciousness and was transported to a hospital at 11:50 am yesterday but died half an hour afterward.

Afterward, the family was informed that she had been in contact with a confirmed patient and was subject to self-isolation and diagnostic tests. As such, a COVID-19 test was carried out against the patient and the family.

The test results show that the deceased patient tested positive, while other family members are still awaiting results.

Health authorities are conducting an epidemiological investigation to see if there is a link between the elderly’s death and COVID19.

As of yesterday, the cumulative number of confirmed cases in Busan increased to 306.