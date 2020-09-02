NewsBusan News

First Coronavirus Patient Dies in Busan

BeFM News

An elderly woman in her 80s who had passed away after battling chronic disease has also tested positive for COVID-19.

It is the first such case of finding a deceased patient with COVID-19 in Busan.

Known to have suffered from chronic illness, the patient lost consciousness and was transported to a hospital at 11:50 am yesterday but died half an hour afterward.

Afterward, the family was informed that she had been in contact with a confirmed patient and was subject to self-isolation and diagnostic tests. As such, a COVID-19 test was carried out against the patient and the family.

The test results show that the deceased patient tested positive, while other family members are still awaiting results.

Health authorities are conducting an epidemiological investigation to see if there is a link between the elderly’s death and COVID19.

As of yesterday, the cumulative number of confirmed cases in Busan increased to 306.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Update: Typhoon Maysak Likely to Hit Busan Coasts Around 1 a.m.

Haps Staff -
The Busan Meteorological Administration announced that Typhoon Maysak will likely hit Busan's coasts around 1 a.m. tomorrow morning.
Read more
News

Typhoon/Heavy Rain: Emergency Response Guidelines in Korea

Busan City News -
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has provided emergency response guidelines to protect people from typhoons and heavy rain.
Read more
Busan News

City of Busan Toughens Smoke-Free Zones Near Schools

BeFM News -
Starting yesterday, anyone caught smoking within 50 meters from the entrances of elementary, middle, and high schools and special schools in Busan will be fined.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Braces for Typhoon Maysak

Haps Staff -
The 9th typhoon of the season is expected to heavily impact Busan and the southern region of Korea later this week.
Read more
Busan News

Enhanced Distancing Rules in the Busan Area Extended Until September 6

Busan City News -
The city of Busan has extended its Enhanced Distancing Rules in the Busan area until September 6.
Read more
Education

Number of International Students Decreases for the First Time in Six Years in Korea

Haps Staff -
The number of international students in South Korea decreased for the first time in six years according to recent statistics.
Read more

The Latest

As More People Work From Home, Sales of Home Office Supplies Rising

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
As more people are working from home due to COVID-19 measures back in place in Korea, sales of home office supplies have seen a significant increase.
Read more

Gavi Announces New Fall Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gavi Wine Restaurant in Haeundae has announced its new specials for fall.
Read more

Busan’s Buk-gu Selected Venue for 2021 Korea Reading Fair

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The nation's largest reading fair will be held in Busan's Buk-gu district as it succeeded in becoming the host venue in 2021
Read more

First Coronavirus Patient Dies in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
An elderly woman in her 80s who had passed away after battling chronic disease has also tested positive for COVID-19. It is the first such case of finding a deceased patient with COVID-19 in Busan.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Jinju National Museum

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Located in Jinju, Gyeongsangnam-do, the Jinju National Museum opened its doors on November 2, 1984, proclaiming 'the central institution of Gaya culture research'.
Read more

Update: Typhoon Maysak Likely to Hit Busan Coasts Around 1 a.m.

Busan News Haps Staff -
The Busan Meteorological Administration announced that Typhoon Maysak will likely hit Busan's coasts around 1 a.m. tomorrow morning.
Read more
Busan
heavy intensity rain
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
88 %
5.7kmh
90 %
Wed
28 °
Thu
29 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
26 °
Sun
28 °

Dine & Drink

Gavi Announces New Fall Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gavi Wine Restaurant in Haeundae has announced its new specials for fall.
Read more

QR Code Needed to Eat At IKEA’s Food Court in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
For those looking to grab some of IKEA's tasty treats, a QR code is now needed to be able to access the food court.
Read more

COVID-19: Guidance for Using Coffee Shops and Restaurants

Dine & Drink Busan City News -
The Korean Center for Disease Control has set out its guidance rules for using coffee shops and restaurants.
Read more

19th Seoul International Cafe Show is Opening its Doors from November 4-7

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
Reaching its 19th edition during the first week of November from the 4th to the 7th, Cafe Show Seoul is expecting over 650 exhibitors and 3,000 brands to showcase their products to local and international buyers in a metropolitan city worldly renowned for taking strong preventive measures against epidemics.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea