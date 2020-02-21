First COVID-19 Case Has Appeared in Busan, 4 in South Gyeongsang Province

The first COVID-19 case has appeared in Busan.

According to Busan city, a woman in her 50’s who visited Haeundae Paik Hospital yesterday morning with symptoms of pneumonia, tested positive in the initial test.

The hospital notified staff of the patient.

Results from the second test will officially confirm her infection

Meanwhile, four cases have been confirmed in South Gyeongsang Province.

They include a man born in 1996 and a woman born in 1948, both living in Hapcheon, and two brothers living in Jinju, born in 2001 and 2006.

All four were found to have visited the Daegu branch of the minor religious sect, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, and are receiving treatment at quarantine facilities at Gyeongsang National University Hospital and Masan Medical Center.

Busan city is also providing quarantine facilities and treatment for two.

City Prepares Emergency Measures

Busan city has prepared emergency measures against the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Busan mayor Oh Keo-don held an emergency briefing yesterday afternoon and announced three countermeasures against the spread of COVID 19.

The city will first temporarily close all 44 Shincheonji Church facilities in Busan, including two churches in Saha-gu and Suyeong-gu and the training facility in Dong-gu.

Entrance to the facilities will be restricted to be disinfected by local health authorities.

Violators will be fined up to 3 million won.

COVID-19 Scare at Busanjin Police Station

After a patient suspicious of the COVID-19 virus visited the Busan-jin Police Station, the entire building closed down for sanitization and inspection before opening back up.

According to the police yesterday, a citizen visited the station and was transported to the hospital after showing fever-like symptoms, suspected for the COVID-19 virus on Thursday night.

The citizen was reported to have visited Daegu city recently.

After transferring the citizen to the hospital, the police controlled access from the main entrance of the station and the complainant room and took emergency measures.

A police officer said the control measure at the police station was lifted as of 11 pm Thursday night.