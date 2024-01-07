Image: Changwon New City
First 'Digital Free Trade Zone' to be Established in Masan New Maritime City

By Haps Staff

Changwon Special City will establish the nation’s first ‘Digital Free Trade Zone’ in Masan New Maritime City, receiving final designation approval from the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy.

Mayor Hong Nam-pyo envisions the zone as a foundation for reviving Masan’s former glory in the 4th Industrial Revolution era.

Covering 33,089㎡, the ‘Digital Masan Free Trade Zone’ will integrate DNA (Data, Network, AI) companies, marking a departure from traditional manufacturing-oriented complexes.

The city plans to link it with existing zones to create an intelligent machinery and manufacturing hub, fostering a new industrial ecosystem embracing housing, culture, industry, and nature.

The four-year project, spanning 2024 to 2027, with a budget of 386 billion won, aims to attract knowledge-based, information, and high-tech manufacturing industries.

Once completed, the Digital Masan Free Trade Zone is expected to induce around KRW 541.2 billion in production, generate approximately KRW 226.4 billion in added value, and create 3,441 jobs.

