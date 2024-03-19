Image: Bumin Hospital
First General Hospital to be Built in Myeonji New Town

By Haps Staff

Bumin Hospital, in collaboration with Busan’s Gangseo-gu Office, is set to commence construction on the first general hospital in Myeongji New Town addressing the area’s long-standing medical facility shortage.

Construction of the hospital, boasting two basement levels and 13 floors above ground, will commence by the end of this month, aiming for a 2027 opening.

With 350 beds, over 16 medical departments, and approximately 50 specialists, the hospital will offer comprehensive medical services including an examination center, endoscopy center, radiology center, and cardiovascular center.

The decision to proceed follows rapid population growth in the vicinity, prompting the hospital’s long-awaited decision to build.

Previously, residents faced significant challenges accessing healthcare, relying on distant medical facilities.

The hospital is anticipated to alleviate these burdens, catering to the area’s evolving demographic needs, particularly for pediatric care.

After 15 years since acquiring the land, Bumin Hospital will significantly enhance healthcare accessibility in the region.

