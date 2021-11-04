First Gwangan Beach Pup Crawl Held This Saturday

On Saturday, November 6th, HQ Gwangan and LA Bar & Grill are teaming up to put on the first-ever Gwangan Beach Pup Crawl.

This event will give you a chance to bring your dogs out to the bars for social time while you visit some pet information and vendor booths, and a portion of all the booze and grub you’re buying will go to a great cause — the Korea Beagle Rescue Network.

Each bar will have 3 booths, including a Dog Makeover Station, an expert in pet insurance & other legal issues with pets, a local handmade pet snack vendor, information about dog shelters in the area, and more!

Event Information

Date: Saturday, November 6th

Time: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.