First Gwangan Beach Pup Crawl Held This Saturday

Haps Staff

On Saturday, November 6th, HQ Gwangan and LA Bar & Grill are teaming up to put on the first-ever Gwangan Beach Pup Crawl.
This event will give you a chance to bring your dogs out to the bars for social time while you visit some pet information and vendor booths, and a portion of all the booze and grub you’re buying will go to a great cause — the Korea Beagle Rescue Network.
Each bar will have 3 booths, including a Dog Makeover Station, an expert in pet insurance & other legal issues with pets, a local handmade pet snack vendor, information about dog shelters in the area, and more!

Event Information

Date: Saturday, November 6th
Time: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
For more information, check out the Facebook event page.
