First International Flight Since April Takes Off From Gimhae International Airport

According to the Busan Regional Headquarters of Korea Airports Corporation on the 15th, Air Busan BX321 flight took off from Gimhae International Airport in Busan at 10:30 a.m. and headed for Qingdao, China.

The resumption of the regular flight comes six months after quarantine authorities banned entry into the country through an airport other than Incheon International Airport.

According to the standards of the Chinese quarantine authorities, only 165 seats, 75% of all the seats, were used up for the flight.

In accordance with the policy of unifying quarantine, entry to Korea will come through Incheon International Airport.