Travel

First International Flight Since April Takes Off From Gimhae International Airport

Haps Staff

According to the Busan Regional Headquarters of Korea Airports Corporation on the 15th, Air Busan BX321 flight took off from Gimhae International Airport in Busan at 10:30 a.m. and headed for Qingdao, China.

The resumption of the regular flight comes six months after quarantine authorities banned entry into the country through an airport other than Incheon International Airport.

According to the standards of the Chinese quarantine authorities, only 165 seats, 75% of all the seats, were used up for the flight.

In accordance with the policy of unifying quarantine, entry to Korea will come through Incheon International Airport.

부산여성회관, 다문화가족 위한 비대면 핼러윈 행사 마련

문화 hapsadmin -
부산시 여성회관은 오는 10월 19일부터 31일까지 2020년 다문화가족 온라인 어울한마당 ‘해피 홈 핼러윈’을 개최한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

