First Line-up for 2023 Busan One Asia Festival Revealed

The schedule, location, and lineup for the 2023 Busan One Asia Festival, a prominent cultural tourism festival representing Hallyu (Korean Wave) culture have been released.

The event will take place on October 21st and 22nd. On the first day, an international K-pop concert featuring various artists will be held at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium, followed by a park concert at the Busan Port on the second day.

With this year’s festival coinciding with the bid to host the Busan World Expo in 2030, a magnificent comeback is expected.

The Busan One Asia Festival is renowned for combining K-pop concerts with diverse content, making it a representative concert for Hallyu fans worldwide through both online and offline platforms.

The lineup for the 2023 One Ape includes top-trend Hallyu idol group NCT 127 and rookie group Fantasy Boys.

NCT 127, a multinational male group with a strong international following, has gained immense popularity both in Korea and abroad. They have successfully toured various countries, amassing a large fan base and demonstrating their global appeal.

Fantasy Boys, a group formed through the global audition program “Season of Excitement After School,” is generating attention as a next-generation Hallyu group known for their skills and visuals.

Further details about additional artists participating in the festival will be disclosed soon.

Busan City Director of Culture and Sports, Kihwan Kim, encourages citizens to show their interest and support for this year’s event. For more information, including ticket sales and updates, interested individuals can visit the official website of One Asia or follow the festival’s social media accounts.

In anticipation of attracting foreign tourists through K-pop, early bird tickets for Busan stay tourism packages, organized by domestic and international travel agencies and online travel agencies, will be available for purchase, with individual tickets opening in mid-January.