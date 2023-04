The first lineup for the Dream Concert which will take place on May 27th at Busan Asiad Stadium has been released.

The first lineup of artists includes popular K-pop stars KIM JAE HWAN, DREAMCATCHER, EVERGLOW, OH MY GIRL, ONEUS, ITZY, JO1, NMIXX, and TEMPEST.

The 29th Dream Concert will begin at 6 p.m.