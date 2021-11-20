First Meeting of the Government Bid Support Committee for the 2030 Busan World Expo Held

A pan-government support group to attract the 2030 World Expo officially launched on Friday.

The 2030 Busan World Expo Attraction Support Committee began full-fledged activities with its first meeting today.

Prime Minister Kim Bu-gyeom presided over the meeting, which was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon.

Until the Bureau of International Expositions chooses the venue in June of 2023, the city of Busan, business circles, and others will launch an all-out effort to market Busan.