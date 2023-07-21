First Nighttime Citizen Sharing Market at Song Sang-hyeon Square Takes Place Today

The city of Busan is set to host the first Nighttime Citizen Sharing Market this year, providing an opportunity for everyone to participate.

The market will take place at Song Sang-hyeon Square from 4 pm to 9 pm, offering various activities like reusable item sales, waste battery and paper pack exchanges, family programs, and separate discharge education.

The Nighttime Sharing Market is a pioneering initiative in the country, aiming to promote resource recycling and environmental protection through citizen participation. Since its inception in 2003, the market has been a valuable platform for citizens to engage directly in recycling and sharing practices.

At the event, citizens, social enterprises, and non-profit organizations will sell daily necessities like clothes, bags, books, and music-related items. Additionally, there will be interactive activities, including an umbrella repair event and a carbon-neutral quiz contest, to encourage environmental awareness among children.

Geunhee Lee, Busan City’s Environmental Water Policy Director, expressed enthusiasm for the market’s role in fostering a culture of active participation in resource recycling and sharing. Looking ahead, the city plans to expand the marketplace and engage more communities in the initiative.

This year, the Citizen Participation Sharing Market has witnessed the participation of over 500 teams and 200 individuals, with the sales proceeds supporting elderly individuals and households in need.

The event is subject to weather conditions and will be canceled if it rains.