Image: Ulsan District Prosecutors Office released this 1986 photo of a construction site of Brother's Home inmates.
Busan News

First Official Report Into Tragic “Brothers Home” Released

BeFM News

The first official report on a systematic investigation into damages incurred from the Brothers Home incident has been released.

The city of Busan held a meeting on “the final report of the study on the victims of Brothers Home” at Busan City Council on the 24th.

The report was attended by 18 researchers, including Prof. Nam Chan-seob of Dong-A University. The report detailed the horrors experienced by victims that had been revealed through in-depth interviews and face-to-face surveys.

The report pointed out that an official investigation at the national level is urgent, as more than half of the victims have attempted to make extreme choices and statements entailed witnessing murder and being ordered to bury people alive.

“Brothers Home”, was a Busan-based detention center which was called “a mountainside institution where some of the worst human rights atrocities in modern South Korean history took place.”

Additional Reading

Must Read: “Hell Within Hell”

Travel

