First Omricon Case Found in Busan

Haps Staff

The first omicron variant case was found from a foreign arrival confirmed on the 19th in Busan.

Two days before the confirmation, the traveler arrived at Incheon Airport from the UAE and was tested on the following day.

Authorities tested 23 contacts from the flight but did not find any new cases.

A city official said that the traveler is suffering from mild symptoms such as phlegm and hoarse throat and is currently stably receiving treatment in quarantine.

The city is now operating temporary screening clinics in six locations including two added yesterday at Songsanghyeon Square and the Dongnae Station Complex Transfer Center.

 

