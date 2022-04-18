Image: Busan Port Authority
Busan News

First Phase of Waterfront Park at Busan North Port to Open in the Middle of Next Month

Haps Staff

The waterfront area around the Busan North Port Redevelopment Zone will be opened by the middle of next month.

Last December, Cultural Park #1 was opened which accounted for 10% of the total land space.

The Busan Port Authority announced that this time, Cultural Park #1,2, and 3, as well as the Wildflower Complex, Scenic Waterway, Pedestrian Bridge and Deck, the connecting bridge, pedestrian paths, and a sky bridge, will also open.

Currently, the area is nearly complete with mostly landscaping being the final stages of completion.

