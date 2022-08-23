Image: City of Busan
First Rice Harvesting of the Year in Busan Begins

Haps Staff

The Busan Agricultural Technology Center announced that yesterday at 10:30 am, the rice harvest of the first rice planted in Busan this year began in the rice fields of Mr. Kim Kyung-yang in Jukdong-dong, Gangseo-gu.

The rice of Mr. Kim’s paddy field is expected to be harvested in 125 days, 8 days earlier than the previous year, as the weather in the late growth period is good despite the late spring drought and rainy season since the first planting of rice in Busan on April 19th. 

The rice to be harvested is ‘Joyeongbyeo’, an excellent variety cultivated by the Rural Development Administration to replace ‘Ungwangbyeo’, which accounts for 64% of Busan’s early crop* cultivation area (134ha).

The Agricultural Technology Center predicted that although the spring drought and rainy season ended a little later this year, the weather in the latter part of the growth was good, and thanks to the active joint control of pests and diseases by farmers, the rice farming in Busan is expected to have a better crop than usual. 

Early-growing rice, which will be harvested in earnest from late August to early September, will be dried and milled before being presented as new rice for Chuseok.

