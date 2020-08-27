First Rice Harvesting in Busan Begins This Weekend

The Busan Agricultural Technology Center announced that the first rice harvesting will begin this year at a farm in Jukdong-dong, Gangseo-gu on the 28th.

Rice planted on April 25th is being harvested in 126 days, two days later than last year, due to a long rainy season.

Most of the early-growing species, which account for 7.2% (167ha) of the rice cultivation area in Busan, are of the highest quality varieties with good taste. While damage from pests was forecast to be great earlier this year, however, due to good initial measures taken for pest control, crops are expected to be better this year compared to last.

In Busan, rice harvesting is expected to begin in earnest from early next month.