First Rice Harvesting of the Year in Busan Begins

The Busan Agricultural Technology Center announced that the first rice harvesting this year began at a farm in Jukdong-dong, Gangseo-gu yesterday morning.

Rice planted on April 30th is being harvested in 125 days, four days earlier than last year, due to a long rainy season.

Most of the early-growing species, which account for 7.2% (167ha) of the rice cultivation area in Busan, are of the highest quality varieties with good taste.

The Agricultural Technology Center predicts that this year’s crop will be better than last year thanks to favorable weather conditions and active pest control by farmers.