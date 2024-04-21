First Rice Planting of the Year Takes Place Today in Busan

The Busan Agricultural Technology Center announced that this year’s first rice planting will commence at 10:30 a.m. in Jukdong-dong, Gangseo-gu. Kyungyang Kim will sow Haedam Rice on a 30-acre or a 900-pyeong field.

Due to expectations of increased rainfall and significant temperature variations compared to last year, the planting season begins later this year.

The selected rice variety, Haedam Rice, is renowned for its excellent taste and short cultivation period. Harvesting is projected for late August, with the rice intended for Chuseok ancestral rites.

Despite this agricultural milestone, Busan faces challenges in rice production. With rice consumption decreasing and prices declining, local farmers are experiencing difficulties.

Last year, Busan produced 9,320 tons of rice.