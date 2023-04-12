First Rice Planting of the Year Takes Place Tomorrow in Busan

In the fields of Gangseo, Busan, the first planting of rice to promote Busan rice consumption begins.

The Busan Agricultural Technology Center announced that the first rice planting in Busan this year will begin at 10:00 am on April 14th in Gangseo-gu Jukdong-dong Mr. Kim Kyung-yang’s rice field on a 30 acre/900 pyeong field.

This year, the average temperature is expected to be higher along with warmer spring temperatures than usual, so the first rice planting will be carried out five days earlier than last year.

The first rice planting variety is Haedam Rice, an early maturing variety. This is the highest quality rice selected by the Rural Development Administration, which tastes good and has a short growing period.

The amount of rice produced in Busan was 10,801 tons (2,123ha) as of the previous year, which is a small amount that Busan citizens can consume for about 21 days.