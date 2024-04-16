KPopMusic

First Round of Busan One Asia Festival Tickets to Go On Sale Friday

By Haps Staff

The Busan One Asia Festival (BOF), is gearing up for an even more inclusive and exciting event this year.

The city of Busan and the Busan Tourism Organization announced that they will open the first round of tickets for the BOF ‘Big Concert’ through YES24 at 7 p.m. on the 19th Korean time.

BOF Looking For a More International Audience This Year

In a bid to attract a larger international audience, organizers have expanded ticket sales outlets in Taiwan and Japan, partnering with ‘KKTIX’ and ‘Ticketia’ respectively for seamless online sales abroad.

Building on the success of last year’s initiative, BOF has also reintroduced its popular KTX-linked tourism package, catering to overseas travelers entering Korea through Incheon or Gimpo International Airport.

This comprehensive offering, a collaboration with the Korea Railroad Corporation, includes not only a BOF Big Concert ticket but also a convenient KTX ticket from Seoul to Busan, alongside perks like access to the Busan City Tour Bus and exclusive ‘Boogie’ merchandise.

With a target of 60,000 attendees, comprising 49,000 domestic and 11,000 international visitors, BOF aims to surpass previous years’ turnout.

Anticipating high demand, organizers are bracing for fierce competition for tickets, given the festival’s history of selling out promptly. Additionally, special tourism packages are being actively promoted to encourage overseas visitors to extend their stay in Busan, enhancing the city’s tourism appeal.

Scheduled for June 8th and 9th, BOF is set to captivate audiences with its dynamic lineup of events.

The highlight, a spectacular Big Concert at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium on the 8th, will feature an array of global K-pop sensations, including renowned acts like G.O.D., Super Junior, D&E, Zero Base One, and Boy Next Door.

The festivities continue on the 9th with a park concert at Hwamyeong Ecological Park Soccer Field A&B.

