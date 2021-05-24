NewsBusan News

First Shot Pfizer Vaccinations Resume in Busan

The city of Busan resumed the first shot of Pfizer vaccinations yesterday.

247,000 people aged 75 or older are eligible for the vaccine in Busan.

Senior citizens have a vaccine reservation rate of 83 percent.

First shot AstraZeneca vaccinations will resume from the 27th.

A city official said, “Due to concerns about vaccine safety, Busan has a reservation rate of 54.1 percent among older people for the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine, lower than the national average.”

The city is trying to expand paid vaccine leave and treatment support.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to bring in 55,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week.

The city said it will announce related plans for the Moderna vaccines.

