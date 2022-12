The first snow of the winter in Busan was observed around noon yesterday.

The Busan Meteorological Administration said that it snowed for around 13 minutes at the Daecheong-dong Observatory in Jung-gu, though there was no accumulation.

The snow came a day earlier than the usual first snow which is typically December 23.

There was no snow observed in Busan last winter.

Temperatures are expected to remain cold until today and will rise from tomorrow to about 7’C by Christmas Day.