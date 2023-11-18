Busan News

First Snowfall of the Year in Busan Closed Some Roads Around the City

By Haps Staff

The Busan area experienced its first snowfall Saturday morning, resulting in the temporary closing of roads, including the Gwangan Bridge.

According to the Busan Meteorological Administration’s report on the 18th, snowfall varied across regions, measuring 0.6cm in Bukbu Mountain, 0.5cm in Gijang-gun, 0.4cm in Haeundae-gu, 0.4cm in Sasang-gu, 0.3cm in Buk-gu, and 0.3cm in Saha-gu. No snowfall was recorded at the official observation station in Daecheong-dong, Jung-gu, situated in the coastal area.

The affected road closures included the top of Gwangan Bridge in Haeundae-gu, the bottom of Gwangan Bridge in Suyeong-gu, the entrance of KBS Broadcasting Station in Namcheon-dong, Suyeong-gu, Hwangnyeongsan Beacon Mound in Nam-gu, Mulmangol in Yeonsan-dong, Yeonje-gu, the front of Namhae Coast Guard Training Center in Yeongdo-gu, the front of Kosin University in Yeongdo-gu, Yeorak Viaduct in Dugu-dong, Geumjeong-gu, No. Podong Nopo Intersection in the Yangsan direction, and traffic around the entrance to Beomeosa Temple in Geumjeong-gu.

The morning temperature in the Busan region dropped to 2.7’C, with strong winds making the perceived temperature -6.7’C based on the official observation station.

Haps Staff
