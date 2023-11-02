First South Korean Hiking Guide for English Speakers Published by Former Expat

American Erik Palin, a former expatriate marine engineer who lived and worked in Asia for over twenty years, has written the first guide to South Korea’s many hiking opportunities specifically aimed at English speakers.

Hiking South Korea: 88 Day Hikes from Sandy Beaches to Rocky Peaks will be published by U.S.-based Otterpine on November 3, 2023.

Drawn from years of Palin’s own excursions in the South Korean mountains, Hiking South Korea offers adventures for hikers of any level of experience.

As he says in the book’s introduction, “This guide is intended for everyone: for the serious hikers among us, for people who enjoy leisurely strolls, and for families with young kids. . . . Whether you want to push a stroller along a paved path under some cherry trees, or ascend a near-vertical, ice-encrusted granite monolith at -28 degrees Celsius, Korea offers it all in terms of hiking.”

The 272-page book covers the full mainland, including North (Seoul, Incheon, and the provinces of Gyeonggi and Gangwon); West (Gwangju, Sejong, Daejeon, the island of Jeju, and the provinces of South Jeolla, North Jeolla, South Chungcheong, and North Chungcheon); East (Daegu and the province of North Gyeongsang); and South (Ulsan, Busan, and the province of South Gyeongsang), and what Palin calls the “hidden gem” of Geoje Island, where he took his first South Korean hike.

To make navigation as easy as possible, Palin has included GPS coordinates for each trailhead, tips for trail etiquette, and simple advice on how to deal with everything from snakes, bugs, bears, and boars to various types of weather.

Full-color maps also note alternate routes, temples, bathrooms, and other useful information for trekkers.

Though each hike gets its own description, a quick reference guide gives easy-to-understand ratings, distances, and elevation gain. Also interspersed on every page are high-definition, full-color photos from all seasons, many taken from the author’s own hikes.

At the end, a Glossary of Useful Terms and suggested Further Reading round out the experience.

Originally introduced to Asia as an expatriate in the maritime and offshore oil and gas industries, Erik Palin has traveled and hiked around the world, including the entirety of South Korea.

He is a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Newcastle University, and the University of Tasmania.

After traveling the world with his wife and four daughters (including fellow author Vivienne Palin) the family has recently settled in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley in Alaska. Hiking South Korea is available through the author’s website, erikpalin.com, or Amazon.com.