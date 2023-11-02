Image: Otterpine
Lifestyle

First South Korean Hiking Guide for English Speakers Published by Former Expat

By Haps Staff

American Erik Palin, a former expatriate marine engineer who lived and worked in Asia for over twenty years, has written the first guide to South Korea’s many hiking opportunities specifically aimed at English speakers.

Hiking South Korea: 88 Day Hikes from Sandy Beaches to Rocky Peaks will be published by U.S.-based Otterpine on November 3, 2023.

Drawn from years of Palin’s own excursions in the South Korean mountains, Hiking South Korea offers adventures for hikers of any level of experience.

As he says in the book’s introduction, “This guide is intended for everyone: for the serious hikers among us, for people who enjoy leisurely strolls, and for families with young kids. . . . Whether you want to push a stroller along a paved path under some cherry trees, or ascend a near-vertical, ice-encrusted granite monolith at -28 degrees Celsius, Korea offers it all in terms of hiking.”

The 272-page book covers the full mainland, including North (Seoul, Incheon, and the provinces of Gyeonggi and Gangwon); West (Gwangju, Sejong, Daejeon, the island of Jeju, and the provinces of South Jeolla, North Jeolla, South Chungcheong, and North Chungcheon); East (Daegu and the province of North Gyeongsang); and South (Ulsan, Busan, and the province of South Gyeongsang), and what Palin calls the “hidden gem” of Geoje Island, where he took his first South Korean hike.

To make navigation as easy as possible, Palin has included GPS coordinates for each trailhead, tips for trail etiquette, and simple advice on how to deal with everything from snakes, bugs, bears, and boars to various types of weather.

Full-color maps also note alternate routes, temples, bathrooms, and other useful information for trekkers.

Though each hike gets its own description, a quick reference guide gives easy-to-understand ratings, distances, and elevation gain. Also interspersed on every page are high-definition, full-color photos from all seasons, many taken from the author’s own hikes.

At the end, a Glossary of Useful Terms and suggested Further Reading round out the experience.

Originally introduced to Asia as an expatriate in the maritime and offshore oil and gas industries, Erik Palin has traveled and hiked around the world, including the entirety of South Korea.

He is a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Newcastle University, and the University of Tasmania.

After traveling the world with his wife and four daughters (including fellow author Vivienne Palin) the family has recently settled in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley in Alaska. Hiking South Korea is available through the author’s website, erikpalin.com, or Amazon.com.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Lotte’s L7 Lifestyle Hotel in Haeundae Beach Area to Open Next Year

12 Events to Look Forward to in Busan This November

What are the Most Popular Baby Names in Korea in 2023?

Lotte World Adventure Busan Transforms Into a Winter Wonderland for Christmas

Busan Global Village Hosts “English Flea Market” and “English Experience Event” Today

BAMA in Grand Joseon Held This Weekend

The Latest

Controversy Surrounds Yeonje-gu’s Planned Landmark Project

World Creator Festival

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Yeongdo Coffee Festival to be Held This Weekend

Netflix Implements Additional Fees for Account Sharing in Korea

Korea Destinations: Sacheon Air Show Held This Weekend

Busan
clear sky
18.4 ° C
18.4 °
18.4 °
85 %
3.2kmh
0 %
Thu
18 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
20 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 