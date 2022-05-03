First Stage of Public Facilities at the North Port of Busan Will be Fully Opened From Today

The North Port, which has been closed until now, is returning to the arms of Busan citizens after 146 years.

The city of Busan announced that the first stage of public facilities at the North Port of Busan will be fully opened on May 4.

The first phase of the redevelopment of the North Port started in 2008 to provide the North Port, which had been idle since the opening of the Busan New Port in 2006, as a water-friendly space for citizens.

It is the first large-scale port redevelopment project in Korea with an investment of about 2.4 trillion won in a total area of ​​1.53 million square meters.

Busan Port Authority (BPA), which is promoting the first-phase redevelopment of the North Port, opened the cultural park site with an area of ​​26,000 square meters in December last year. All other public facilities will be open to the public.

Major facilities include a pedestrian deck with a width of 60m in connection with the integrated development of the original city center, a neighborhood park 17 times the size of a soccer field, and a scenic waterway of about 1.3km that is connected to the sea and offers a panoramic view of Busan Port.

In addition, the landmark site was created as an urban wildflower complex with an area of ​​89,000 square meters, the largest in Korea, before a business competition and land use, providing various entertainment and attractions to Busan citizens.

Busan North Port Cultural Park will be open everyday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can get there by public transportation by taking metro line 1 to Busan Station and using the pedestrian deck.