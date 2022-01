The first sunrise of the year is expected to rise around 7:31 a.m. in Busan.

Dokdo will see the first sunrise of the nation around 7:26 a.m. while Ganjeolgot and Bangeojin on the tip of Ulsan will see the first sunrise on the mainland,

The final sunrise of 2021 was reported at Gageo Island in Shinan County, in South Jeolla Province.