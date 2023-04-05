First Taehwagang National Garden Walking Festival Held With Dogs to Be Held In May

The ‘Taehwagang National Garden Walking Festival with Dogs’ at Taehwagang National Garden on May 14th at 9:00 a.m.

Prepared to spread the right companion animal culture and lead the improvement of animal welfare, this contest starts with a lecture on ‘Companion Animal Health Walk’ by Seol Chae-hyeon, a veterinarian who appears on the EBS show ‘There are no bad dogs in the world.’

Seol, a veterinarian, also accompanies the walkathon and provides various information about companion animals to participants.

In addition, counseling on companion dog genetic information, behavior correction programs, orchestra performances, watching and experiencing companion dog sports, as well as a meeting place with abandoned animals to establish a mature companion culture, will be actively promoted to promote adoption.

Not only Ulsan citizens but also anyone who visits Ulsan with a companion animal can apply for participation.

You can apply in advance through the website of the Ulsan Companion Animal Culture Center (www.anianpark.com) or on-site on the day.