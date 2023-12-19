Busan News

Fishing Banned at Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches

By BeFM News

Fishing is banned at Haeundae Beach and Songjeong Beach in Busan.

The Haeundae District announced the addition of a rule in their beach management policy that prohibits fishing on the beach’s sandy shores.

The district took action to ban fishing on the beaches to ensure the safety of residents and tourists who enjoy water activities throughout the year, especially as more people walk barefoot on the sand.

Though not widespread, there have been continuous concerns about safety due to some people fishing on the beaches and not properly cleaning up their fishing lines and hooks.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

How to Get a Free XBB.1.5 COVID-19 Shot in Busan

2,000 Tetrapods to be Added at Songdo Beach

Cold Wave Advisory in Effect in Busan, Ulsan and Gyeongam

Car Taxes Need to be Paid By January 2

11-meter Right Whale Found Dead as Bycatch off Gijang-gun

Busan’s Tourist Brand “”Play. Work. Live. Busan” Wins Prestigious Award

The Latest

Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Holding the “Disney Fluffy Festival” until January 4th

Holiday Favorite “The Nutcracker” to Have Two Special Performances This Week

Gorilla Opens New Location at Haeundae Beach

Korea Destinations: 2023 Songhyeon-dong Solbit Festival in Seoul

Tongyeong City Hosting a Wish Lantern Floating Event This Saturday

부산박물관 12월 문화가 있는 날 공연 「개구리네 한솥밥」 개최

Busan
clear sky
-0 ° C
-0 °
-0 °
59 %
1kmh
0 %
Tue
3 °
Wed
2 °
Thu
1 °
Fri
0 °
Sat
3 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 