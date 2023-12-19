Fishing Banned at Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches

Fishing is banned at Haeundae Beach and Songjeong Beach in Busan.

The Haeundae District announced the addition of a rule in their beach management policy that prohibits fishing on the beach’s sandy shores.

The district took action to ban fishing on the beaches to ensure the safety of residents and tourists who enjoy water activities throughout the year, especially as more people walk barefoot on the sand.

Though not widespread, there have been continuous concerns about safety due to some people fishing on the beaches and not properly cleaning up their fishing lines and hooks.