Five Additional International Flights Confirmed For Next Month From Gimhae Airport

Gimhae Airport is planning to operate five additional international flights from May this year.

Gimhae International Airport is currently operating Busan-Qingdao (once a week) and Saipan (four times a week), and from April 16, Busan-Guam (four times a week) routes resumed and three routes are in operation.

Recently, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport announced the goal of recovering international flights to 50% of the pre-coronavirus level by the end of this year according to the ‘international flights step-by-step recovery plan’ for Incheon and regional airports.

The approved additional flight plans for five international routes include Busan to Fukuoka (2 times a week), Cebu (2 times a week), Da Nang (4 times a week), Bangkok (4 times a week), and Singapore (2 times a week).

Accordingly, from May, the number of international flights operated by Gimhae Airport is expected to increase to a total of eight routes, and the flight schedules for additional approved routes will be confirmed later after each airline goes through a preparation stage.

In addition, the Busan Metropolitan City Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has restricted passengers to local airport international flights to those who have been vaccinated. It is expected that the occupancy rate of the flights will also significantly improve as these restrictions will be lifted.

From December 3, 2020, when entry on the Busan-Qingdao route was resumed, to the end of March this year, for a total of 7,303 entrants who entered through Gimhae Airport, transportation of the quarantine transportation network and management of those subject to quarantine was carried out without any setback.

As a result, additional international flights in Busan are first among regional airports, and Gimhae Airport was able to take one step closer to the gradual recovery of daily life.

“In case the number of international flights increases in stages in the future, we plan to check with relevant agencies such as Korea Airports Corporation to ensure that the quarantine support system for handling inbound travelers can be operated without any setbacks. We will suggest to the government the prompt resumption of flights to Japan and Southeast Asia, and will continue to work hard to achieve complete normalization of Gimhae International Airport first,” Song Gwang-haeng, head of Busan New Airport Promotion Headquarters said.