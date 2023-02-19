Image: City of Gimhae
Five Busan-Gimhae Bus Routes to Suspend Operations in May

Starting this May, five bus routes between Busan and Gimhae will suspend operations.

Three city bus companies in Busan currently operate 7 Gimhae routes.

However, the city of Busan said it will close five of the Gimhae routes as the Gusan-dong  bus terminal in Gimhae will relocate to Gangseo District’s Hwajeon-dong in the first half of this year.

In response, the city of Gimhae has asked the city of Busan to delay the closing of the routes until the end of June for Gimhae to open or expand four Busan routes.

The city of Gimhae estimates the five closing routes are used by a daily average of 24,000 residents in Busan and Gimhae.

