Arts & Culture

Five Concerts to Check Out This Week

By Haps Staff

As the year comes to an end, many concerts are taking place around the city.

Here are five this week to check out:

Busan Municipal Korean Music Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — The 2023 year end concert is presented. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — Enjoy a performance of the last six performances of Strauss. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Busan Youth Municipal Choir @ Busan Cultural Center — The 50th-anniversary “Singing Hope” concert will be performed. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Na Hoon-a @ BEXCO — The popular singer returns as part of his “In December” tour. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Melomance @ BEXCO Auditorium — Two concerts this weekend as part of the national tour. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

What’s On in Busan: December 11 – December 17

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

2023 Busan International Art Fair Gets Underway Today

Non-Verbal Performance “Snap” Takes Place Friday Night

Wednesday Performances of Korean Traditional Music & Dance Return

What’s On in Busan: December 4 – December 10

The Latest

Millak Waterfront Park Businesses Suffering After No Drinking Zone Was Established

Gyeongnam Goes All-Out to Attract Taiwanese Tourists

Eat Like a Local: Oyster Soup, a Korean Winter Delicacy – Hanmadang Tongyeong Sutbul Jangeogui

Seomyeon Homeplus to Close in February Next Year

Where Do Foreign Tourists Visit The Most in Busan?

Tongyeong Lights Up Its Tree for Christmas

Busan
overcast clouds
12.2 ° C
12.2 °
12.2 °
83 %
8.8kmh
100 %
Mon
12 °
Tue
11 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 