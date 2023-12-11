Five Concerts to Check Out This Week

As the year comes to an end, many concerts are taking place around the city.

Here are five this week to check out:

Busan Municipal Korean Music Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — The 2023 year end concert is presented. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — Enjoy a performance of the last six performances of Strauss. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Busan Youth Municipal Choir @ Busan Cultural Center — The 50th-anniversary “Singing Hope” concert will be performed. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Na Hoon-a @ BEXCO — The popular singer returns as part of his “In December” tour. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Melomance @ BEXCO Auditorium — Two concerts this weekend as part of the national tour. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday