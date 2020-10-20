NewsBusan News

Five Entertainment Facilities Caught Violating Quarantine Rules in Busan

BeFM News

The city of Busan announced that it found five entertainment facilities violating quarantine rules at an inspection carried out against high-risk facilities in an area where group gathering was restricted as social distancing measures were eased to level one.

Violations included not properly managing the access register or poor management of the handwritten list, workers not wearing masks, not duly disinfecting more than twice a day, and not checking and recording symptoms of workers on a daily basis.

The businesses were located in Sasang-gu, and two each in Busanjin-gu and Dongnae-gu.

1,100 businesses were checked in the inspection.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Students Start Returning to In-Class Learning In Busan’s Schools

BeFM News -
Students at Busan schools started attending in-person classes yesterday. 
Read more
Busan News

16 More Positive Coronavirus Cases in Busan on Sunday

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan confirmed 16 more cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with 14 of them related to Haetrak Nursing Hospital, raising the total cumulative cases from the cluster infection to 73 cases.
Read more
Busan News

Gimhae New Airport Verification Announced Next Month

BeFM News -
Regarding the Gimhae New Airport verification, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said today, that the committee will do its best until the end to ensure that the earnest expectations of the 8 million citizens in Busan, Ulsan, and South Gyeongsang Province are not let down. 
Read more
News

Five More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed at Haetrak Nursing Hospital

BeFM News -
The city of Busan confirmed 5 additional confirmed cases for COVID-19 from Haetrak Nursing Hospital yesterday, raising the total cumulative cases from the cluster infection to 58 cases.
Read more
Busan News

No New Coronavirus Cases In Busan One Day After Mandeok Breakout

BeFM News -
The cumulative caseload in Busan remained at 541 yesterday as no additional cases of COVID-19 were reported. 
Read more
Busan News

53 People Test Positive For Coronavirus at a Nursing Home In Mandeok

BeFM News -
More than 50 people, including staff and patients, at a nursing hospital in Busan tested positive for COVID-19.
Read more

The Latest

2020 KIMES Busan Medical & Hospital Equipment Show

Events Haps Staff -
KIMES, Korea’s largest exhibition of medical devices and hospital facilities, will open up a brand new exhibition dubbed ‘KIMES Busan’ in Busan this weekend, focusing on healthcare, medical devices, rehabilitation, and hospital facilities.
Read more

Korea Destinations: First National Urban Arboretum Opens in Sejong

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Located about 120 kilometers from Seoul, the 65-hectare fours-season urban arboretum is the size of around 90 football fields and features over 1,720,000 plants from 2,834 species.
Read more

CGV to Raise Ticket Prices From Next Monday

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
CGV will raise their ticket prices in South Korea from next Monday, as the theater chain struggles to maintain its bottom line during the pandemic.
Read more

Five Entertainment Facilities Caught Violating Quarantine Rules in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced that it found five entertainment facilities violating quarantine rules at an inspection carried out against high-risk facilities in an area where group gathering was restricted as social distancing measures were eased to level one.
Read more

Dongnae-gu Looks to Address “No Kid Zone” Restaurant Problem

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
So-called “no kid zone” restaurants and businesses that ban children from entering the establishment are once again becoming a social issue in the city as parents looking to dine with their kids are finding fewer places to frequent.
Read more

부산시민의 서재 부산도서관, 개관 준비로 분주

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 부산 대표도서관인 부산도서관이 11월 4일을 개관일로 정하고 성공적인 개관을 위한 막바지 준비에 돌입했다고 밝혔다. 
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
71 %
1kmh
96 %
Wed
20 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
19 °

Dine & Drink

Dongnae-gu Looks to Address “No Kid Zone” Restaurant Problem

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
So-called “no kid zone” restaurants and businesses that ban children from entering the establishment are once again becoming a social issue in the city as parents looking to dine with their kids are finding fewer places to frequent.
Read more

10 Most Popular Comfort Foods During the Pandemic in Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
TTeokbokki was voted the most popular comfort food in Korea during the coronavirus pandemic in a recent survey released by the Seoul City government.
Read more

Sancheong Strawberries Harvested And Delivered Nationwide

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Sancheong strawberries, noted for their taste and high-quality, have recently been harvested and delivered around the nation for consumption.
Read more

Enjoy The Tastes of France at Park Hyatt’s “Living Room”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt's Living Room is hosting a “Journey to France” promotion, which allows you to experience a unique gourmet journey to France, the country of gastronomy.
Read more

Travel