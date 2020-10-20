Five Entertainment Facilities Caught Violating Quarantine Rules in Busan

The city of Busan announced that it found five entertainment facilities violating quarantine rules at an inspection carried out against high-risk facilities in an area where group gathering was restricted as social distancing measures were eased to level one.

Violations included not properly managing the access register or poor management of the handwritten list, workers not wearing masks, not duly disinfecting more than twice a day, and not checking and recording symptoms of workers on a daily basis.

The businesses were located in Sasang-gu, and two each in Busanjin-gu and Dongnae-gu.

1,100 businesses were checked in the inspection.